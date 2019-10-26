Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 372,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $59,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 816.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,876 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19,589.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8,563.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,560,000 after acquiring an additional 779,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.82.

DG stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.