Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.19

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 4816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

