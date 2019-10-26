DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Financial Survey

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stars Group and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stars Group 1 6 3 0 2.20 DouYu International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Stars Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.45, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. DouYu International has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Given DouYu International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Stars Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stars Group and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stars Group 0.39% 11.76% 4.42% DouYu International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stars Group and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stars Group $2.03 billion 2.88 -$102.45 million $2.19 9.27 DouYu International $544.52 million 4.71 -$130.57 million N/A N/A

Stars Group has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stars Group beats DouYu International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc. engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications. The company provides its products under various owned or licensed gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker, and Oddschecker, as well as live poker tour and events brands, such as PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

