Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,308,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after buying an additional 77,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 186.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 89,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

