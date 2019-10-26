Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded by Instinet to Buy

Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBX. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, September 27th. William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,926. Dropbox has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $158,327.00. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $58,380.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,943 shares of company stock worth $1,499,738. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

