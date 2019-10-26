DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $519,101.00 and $1,601.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019599 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011808 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

