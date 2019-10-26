Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Ducommun from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of DCO opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $462.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $98,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

