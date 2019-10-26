Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTH. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Duluth from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.73.

DLTH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 277,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Duluth had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 63.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 221.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

