DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXPE shares. Sidoti downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXPE stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. 35,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,645. The company has a market cap of $605.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.42. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

