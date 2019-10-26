Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $18.89.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Shavon Cape acquired 3,790 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 236,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

