Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastern has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $177.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter.

In other Eastern news, Director Peggy Scott acquired 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,514.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 226 shares in the company, valued at $5,704.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August M. Vlak acquired 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $91,066.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $278,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Eastern by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eastern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Eastern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.