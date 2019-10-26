eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $33.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Aegis downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.84 on Thursday. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 121.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 168.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

