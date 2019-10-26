eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $40.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,688 shares of company stock worth $9,407,581. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in eBay by 66.7% in the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 778,659 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in eBay by 187.5% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 231,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in eBay by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in eBay by 25.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,065 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.