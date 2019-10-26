Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

ECHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of ECHO opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,129,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 456,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

