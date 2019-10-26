Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Echo Global Logistics updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

ECHO traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $599.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

