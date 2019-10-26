Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $15.09 million and approximately $549,639.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00201424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01483010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00092512 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eidoo Profile

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,287,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,948,714 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

