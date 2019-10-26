Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESLT. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

