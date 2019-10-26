Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.31 million and approximately $166,512.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,862,921,143 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liquid, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Bitbns, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

