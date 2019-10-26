Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0017 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ellaism has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $31,974.00 and $24.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.01943086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

