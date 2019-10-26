Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

EFC stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 43.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 145,997.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 29,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 50.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

