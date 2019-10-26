Emerald Bay Energy (CVE:EBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 112000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67.

In other Emerald Bay Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Rice bought 4,940,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$74,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,495,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,432.50.

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

