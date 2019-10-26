Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 9.1% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 40.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EEX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

EEX stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Expositions Events Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

