Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Emmis Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Emmis Communications has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Emmis Communications news, CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $26,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,994 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emmis Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

