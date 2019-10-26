Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Up 11% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) shot up 11% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $22.57, 622,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 264,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Get Enova International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $149,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,144,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enova International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 164,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Enova International by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Enova International by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter worth $3,944,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $707.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.