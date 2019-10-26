Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Huntsman worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.22). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

