Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,470,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,761,112,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,634,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,589,000 after buying an additional 280,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,942,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after buying an additional 217,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $239,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.