Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Cim LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $130.75 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.