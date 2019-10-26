Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENV. ValuEngine cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.19. 185,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Crager sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $1,075,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,352.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,395,184.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,093. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.