Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. Envista also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.73-1.76 EPS.

NVST traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $28.21. 655,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,204. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $286,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

