EOS (EOS) Price Tops $3.31

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. EOS has a market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $4.52 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00034371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Huobi, C2CX and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000881 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,136,754 coins and its circulating supply is 937,436,742 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Neraex, EXX, Livecoin, Rfinex, BitFlip, ABCC, Gate.io, Liqui, Kucoin, Coindeal, CoinBene, CoinEx, Bitbns, TOPBTC, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Bibox, COSS, OTCBTC, Exmo, BitMart, OKEx, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Koinex, Mercatox, Binance, IDCM, YoBit, Exrates, Huobi, Kraken, Bilaxy, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, RightBTC, Poloniex, Kuna, Hotbit, Upbit, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Instant Bitex, Tidebit, LBank, ZB.COM, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Tidex, QBTC, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, BCEX, Fatbtc, CPDAX, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, OEX, Coinsuper, WazirX, DigiFinex, Bithumb, C2CX, Ovis, GOPAX, Cryptopia, BigONE, IDAX and DOBI trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

