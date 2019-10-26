Equal (EQL) Reaches Market Cap of $173,907.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $173,907.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00203695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.81 or 0.01501985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00102615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,752,497 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

