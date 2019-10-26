Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.18 million.Equifax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.55-5.60 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. ValuEngine lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities upgraded Equifax to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.36.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

