Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $885-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.63 million.Equifax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.55-5.60 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $137.90. 801,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equifax to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.36.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

