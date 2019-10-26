Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.11.

NASDAQ ETRN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,952. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $220,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

