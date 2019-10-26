Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE stock opened at $185.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $123.94 and a twelve month high of $270.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.70 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after purchasing an additional 660,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 187,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.