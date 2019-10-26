Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $71,399.00 and approximately $2,994.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00038000 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05494107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001020 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044375 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029343 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,174,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

