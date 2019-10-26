F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $566.85 Million

Brokerages predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $566.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $570.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $566.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $543.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $143.55. 1,186,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $576,160.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. FMR LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 935,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $136,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

