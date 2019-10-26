Factom (FCT) Price Reaches $2.54 on Exchanges

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Factom has a market capitalization of $24.96 million and $48,210.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00027679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. During the last week, Factom has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00203420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.08 or 0.01511853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00101996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,828,368 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is factom.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

