Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 709 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $126.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.