Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million.

Shares of FMNB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,613. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $409.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

FMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

