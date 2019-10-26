Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 52,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 30.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

