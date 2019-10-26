Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.53.

NYSE:FIS opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.11.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.4% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

