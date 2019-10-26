Financial Analysis: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) versus Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FAT Brands and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 2 3 0 2.60

Denny’s has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Denny’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -18.01% -64.26% -6.26% Denny’s 11.60% -34.91% 12.04%

Risk & Volatility

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Denny’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.37 million 2.97 -$1.80 million N/A N/A Denny’s $630.18 million 2.03 $43.69 million $0.68 31.62

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Denny’s does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Denny’s beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

