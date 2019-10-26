First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.