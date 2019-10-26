First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.41%.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.59 on Friday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $702.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

