First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.75 for the period. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.71-1.75 EPS.

FR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,699. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.10.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

