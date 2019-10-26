First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $5,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

