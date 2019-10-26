First Merchants Corp Has $2.59 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Merchants Corp increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 31.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Corning by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Corning by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus set a $42.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

