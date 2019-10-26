First Merchants Corp Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

CVX stock opened at $118.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.