First Merchants Corp Invests $1.01 Million in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $47.66 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $215,696.25. Also, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,253,070.00. Insiders have sold a total of 96,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

